DoorDash and Kroger are expanding their grocery delivery partnership.

Starting Oct. 1, DoorDash will offer delivery from Kroger’s 2,700 U.S. stores, both companies said Monday.

San Francisco-based DoorDash, which is the largest U.S. delivery provider, launched grocery delivery in 2020 with a handful of partners, including Fresh Thyme and Meijer.

DoorDash first partnered with Kroger in 2022, when it started delivering flowers, sushi and prepared meals from a limited number of stores. Until now, DoorDash was only delivering sushi from 900 Kroger stores and flowers from 1,700 Kroger stores. But starting Oct. 1, Kroger’s full assortment will be available to DoorDash customers.

Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief digital officer, said the expanded partnership will bring new customers to Kroger and simplify their lives.

“Customers are looking for more convenient ways to shop at their local Kroger store, and delivery is an increasingly important way they engage with us,” Cosset said in a statement.

Prabir Adarkar, DoorDash’s president and chief operating officer, said the expanded partnership with Kroger is a milestone for DoorDash, since it will be the largest grocer available on the company’s app. DoorDash used to offer grocery delivery from Walmart, but that partnership ended in 2022.

Cincinnati-based Kroger is the largest U.S. grocery chain, with stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia. In addition to Kroger stores, it operates the Ralphs, Smith’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter and Mariano’s brands, among others.

Kroger also offers its own delivery service and partners with some of DoorDash’s delivery rivals, including Instacart and Uber Eats.

