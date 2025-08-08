The annual Chinese Lantern Festival in Philadelphia is a symbol of summer in the city

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — What began as a novel summer event in 2016 has blossomed into a cherished summer tradition for…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — What began as a novel summer event in 2016 has blossomed into a cherished summer tradition for Philadelphia. Now in its eighth year, the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square has become a seasonal staple for locals and tourists.

This year, the festival once again transforms the historic square into a luminous wonderland.

More than a thousand handcrafted lanterns depict intricate scenes from enchanted forests to the underwater world. The centerpiece, a 200-foot-long (61-meter-long) dragon, has become an iconic symbol of summer in the city.

“It has definitely become a Philly summer tradition. People really have grown to expect it,” said Amy Needle, president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia, the event organizer. “We have people that come back every year. They know that every year the lanterns are all new.”

The festival’s appeal spans generations and cultures, drawing diverse crowds who come to immerse themselves in the breathing-taking displays.

“Tonight, it was a beautiful night. Just seeing the different people out, just different cultures out, whether you’re Asian, Black, white… everybody is here to celebrate,” said Tamea Butler, a visitor from Nashville, Tennessee.

Some attendees, like Philadelphia resident Jamie Lenegan, dress in traditional Chinese attire to fully embrace the event.

“We love to dress up because we want to be immersed in the culture. We want to really embrace the moment and just take it all in,” said Lenegan, who visited the festival for the first time with friends.

For others, the visual splendor is the main draw.

“All the colors and the lights and stuff like that, you can’t get enough of it. It’s just vivid and beautiful,” said James Rohmann, who was making a day trip to the city with his son.

Traditionally, the Lantern Festival marks the end of the Lunar New Year period. However, organizers moved the event to the summer to avoid unpredictable winter weather. The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival runs through Aug. 31.

