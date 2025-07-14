These flavor-packed pork burgers were inspired by Indian street food

These flavor-packed burgers are a spin on a spiced pork sausage from Goa in southern India, based on the garlicky,…

These flavor-packed burgers are a spin on a spiced pork sausage from Goa in southern India, based on the garlicky, European-style chouriço introduced by Portuguese settlers. To combat the humidity of the region and prolong the shelf life of the sausage, the meat is heavily salted and flavored with a mixture of spices and tangy vinegar.

Goan sausage is ubiquitous in southern India, where you can find it sold at street food carts and high-end restaurants alike, sometimes baked into a bun or minced and stuffed between layers of fried naan.

In this recipe from our cookbook “ Milk Street 365: The All-Purpose Cookbook for Every Day of the Year,” we take inspiration from those burger-like sandwiches, using a combination of grated garlic, garam masala, cumin, paprika and cayenne to give the all-pork patties deep, complex flavor and a rusty hue. Grating the garlic ensures it melts into the meat without any distracting bits. Instead of naan, we use classic hamburger buns.

Egg and panko bread crumbs help the patties keep their shape. Don’t undermix the pork mixture; be sure to combine it well so the breadcrumbs and seasonings are evenly distributed.

These burgers are especially delicious topped with yogurt, torn fresh mint leaves and thin slices of cucumber or tomato.

Start to finish: 35 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

⅔ cup panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup plain whole-milk yogurt, plus more to serve

5 teaspoons garam masala

5 teaspoons sweet paprika

1 tablespoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 large egg yolks

2 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 pound ground pork

2 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil

4 hamburger buns, toasted

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the panko, yogurt, garam masala, paprika, cumin, cayenne, egg yolks, garlic, ¾ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pepper and ¼ cup water. Using a fork, mash the mixture into a smooth paste. Add the pork and mix with your hands until evenly combined. Form into 4 patties, each about 4 inches in diameter, place on a large plate and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium, heat the oil until barely smoking. Add the burgers and cook until well browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Flip, reduce to medium-low and continue to cook until the patties are well browned on the second sides and the centers reach 160°F, another 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a clean plate, tent with foil and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve on the buns with additional yogurt on the side.

