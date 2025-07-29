Record-breaking heat wave scorches Southeast US

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Residents in the Southeast U.S. are no strangers to heat in the summertime But this week’s…

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Residents in the Southeast U.S. are no strangers to heat in the summertime But this week’s sweltering hot weather set at least one record and has forecasters urging residents to limit time outside on Tuesday if possible — and stay hydrated.

The all-time high temperature at Tampa International Airport was broken on Sunday when the thermometer hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius). The previous record had been 99 F (37.2 C) in June 2020.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday the prolonged heat is expected to peak in the Southeast at midweek. A strong upper ridge also was generating a “dangerous and prolonged” heat wave in the central and eastern sections of the country. An extreme heat warning was in effect through Wednesday night in New Jersey counties outside New York City, and the mercury hit an unseemly 97 F (36 C) in Manhattan.

No relief in the shade

In Savannah, Georgia, landscaper Darius Cowherd took a break Tuesday in the cab of his work truck after spending the morning mowing grass, trimming bushes and blowing leaves in Forsyth Park in the coastal city’s downtown historic district.

Sipping from a giant water bottle almost the size of a gallon jug, he said, “I filled it with ice at 7 this morning and it’s all melted by 10:30.”

A canopy of live oak trees in much of the park provided little relief.

“It’s hot even when you’re working in the shade,” said Cowherd, who wore a wide-brimmed hat to shield his face and neck.

The National Weather Service predicted temperatures in Savannah would reach 97 F (36 C) Tuesday, with heat index values — what the temperature feels like — approaching a broiling 110 F (43 C).

Breaking records

The heat wave was expected to set records across Florida on Tuesday, with highs around 100 F. Heat index values in the Tampa Bay area were expected to range from 113 to 118 F (45 to 47.7 C).

“We have extreme heat warnings in Georgia, down through northern Florida that would also include places like the Tampa Bay and Orlando metro areas,” said Peter Mullinax, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “We’re going to see today more opportunities for temperatures to be near 100 again.”

However, rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, which will likely cool things off a bit.

Extreme heat warnings also were issued in the country’s center from New Orleans up to St. Louis, the meteorologist said. The heat index value on Tuesday was expected to reach as high as 110 F around the St. Louis area and in southwest Illinois.

‘Too much’ heat

In downtown Savannah, scattered tourists trudged along the sidewalks despite the heat. A few carried umbrellas to keep the sun at bay.

A block away, Luis Hernandez was working in direct sun on a ladder painting second-floor windows on a 19th century home. He wore long sleeves to protect against sunburn.

Hernandez said a co-worker made sure he and his fellow house painters had a cooler filled with drinking water. About every two hours, they would go inside to take breaks in the air-conditioning.

“Sure, it’s hot,” Hernandez said — almost “too much.”

With temperatures climbing Tuesday afternoon in Tallahassee, Willie Gaines and his workers took a break from painting white traffic lines on a newly paved road near the All Saints neighborhood. As they sat in the shade of tree, heat radiated off the blacktop. The air was thick with the fumes of fresh asphalt.

“Everybody’s complaining they ain’t never seen it this hot,” Gaines said.

Associated Press journalists Kate Payne in Tallahassee, Florida, and Mike Hempen in College Park, Maryland, contributed to this report.

Follow Mike Schneider on the social platform Bluesky: @mikeysid.bsky.social.

