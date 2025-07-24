Pura Scents recalling more than 850,000 diffusers as magnet issue may cause ingestion hazard

Pura Scents is recalling more than 850,000 diffusers because some magnets may detach and cause a possible ingestion hazard to…

Pura Scents is recalling more than 850,000 diffusers because some magnets may detach and cause a possible ingestion hazard to children.

The company is recalling about 851,400 Pura 4 Smart Home Fragrance Diffusers with detachable covers. It said an additional 1,100 were sold in Canada.

Pura Scents said that the magnets on the inside cover of the product can detach, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

The company has received three reports of magnets detaching from the cover. No injuries have been reported.

The diffusers were sold at Target, Scheels and other stores nationwide from August 2023 through May 2025 for about $50. They were also sold online through Pura’s website, as well as online at Amazon, Target and Scheels.

Pura Scents is offering a free replacement cover. Consumers are advised to immediately dispose of the existing detachable cover and to keep the diffusers out of the reach of children and pets.

To receive the free replacement cover, individuals may contact Pura Scents at 855-394-5292 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday. The company can also be emailed at replacement@pura.com. Consumers may also visit the company’s website and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

