Photos show revelers and competitors alike savoring a July Fourth hot dog eating contest

CONEY ISLAND, New York (AP) — Competitive eater Joey “Jaws” Chestnut reclaimed his title Friday at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, and defending champion in the women’s division, Miki Sudo of Tampa, Florida, won her 11th title, downing 33 dogs. The annual eat-a-thon has been held outside the original Nathan’s Famous restaurant in Coney Island, Brooklyn, since 1972.

