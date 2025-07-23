Photos show an epic endurance race celebrating the bond between people and horses in Kyrgyzstan

SONG-KÖL LAKE, Kyrgyzstan (AP) — For equestrian riders, the endurance race known as the Gallops is the ultimate test of…

SONG-KÖL LAKE, Kyrgyzstan (AP) — For equestrian riders, the endurance race known as the Gallops is the ultimate test of stamina and self-discipline.

First hosted in India in 2019, the event challenges teams of international riders to a five-day trek spanning more than 200 kilometers (125 miles) as part of a race inspired by the famous Paris-Dakar rally.

The Gallops’ 2025 edition is taking place in Kyrgyzstan — a Central Asian country with a deep-rooted traditional nomadic culture.

The race begins in the village of Kyzart, around 3,000 meters (nearly 10,000 feet) above sea level, before taking competitors hailing from 12 countries on a journey close to Song-Köl Lake.

As well as camping in traditional Kyrgyz yurts, riders are able to experience some of Kyrgyzstan’s other equestrian sports including horseback archery and Kok Boru. The latter is a game that sees two teams compete to place a goat’s carcass — or, in modern matches, often a model of one — in their opponents’ goal.

