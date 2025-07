NEW YORK (AP) — Joey “Jaws” Chestnut wins his 17th Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest after a 1-year absence.

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey “Jaws” Chestnut wins his 17th Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest after a 1-year absence.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.