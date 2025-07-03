How people are celebrating, protesting and traveling for July Fourth

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Recent polls will tell you there’s been a drop in national pride among Americans, particularly Democrats…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Recent polls will tell you there’s been a drop in national pride among Americans, particularly Democrats in the Trump era, with some questioning whether to celebrate July Fourth at all this year.

But Scott Allen, a registered Democrat in southern California, isn’t one of them. He planned to commemorate the nation’s 249th birthday with a politically mixed group of neighbors who will grill out and light off fireworks.

He’ll be thinking of his U.S. Marine father, and about how proud he is that “we have the freedom to do all the things we do.”

“We can have protests. We can have free speech,” said Allen, 60, who lives in Lakewood, just south of Los Angeles.

This Independence Day may feel different for many Americans. Around the country, there are protests planned against Trump’s polices, and in places like southern California, where immigration raids have rattled communities, some July Fourth celebrations were cancelled.

Fireworks retailers are also dealing with tariffs. But at the same time, holiday travel is expected to break records.

Here’s what to know about July Fourth this year:

California celebrations cancelled

Several communities in the Los Angeles area have cancelled Independence Day festivities due to safety concerns over Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

The raids have triggered of protests across the city and led Trump to deploy National Guard troops and Marines.

The Los Angeles neighborhood of El Sereno cancelled its parade after 90% of participants dropped out.

Organizer Genny Guerrero said the majority Latino community is “very patriotic.” But many people are avoiding events out of fear of immigration agents.

“The fact that they’re taking anyone that is brown, regardless of citizenship, that puts everyone in jeopardy,” Guerrero said.

A downtown block party, which drew 20,000 people last year, was postponed. Suburbs in southeastern Los Angeles, such as Bell Gardens, have cancelled celebrations altogether.

Events planned in protest

Meanwhile, Independence Day events are scheduled in protest of Trump’s policies, including slashes to Medicaid, said Tamika Middleton, managing director of Women’s March.

The group had organized the Women’s March on Washington in 2017, the day after Trump’s first inauguration. This year’s events will range from low-key pot lucks to rallies in large cities.

For instance, a gathering will be held at a naturalization ceremony in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to show support for new citizens. But there will be larger protests in bigger cities, including one outside Houston’s City Hall.

“We’re inviting folks to envision what a truly free America looks like,” Middleton said.

Tariffs and fireworks

The vast majority of fireworks in the U.S. are made in China, said Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association.

As the trade war with China escalated, tariffs on Chinese-made fireworks reached 145% in April, Heckman said. Trump issued a 90-day pause in May, leaving current tariffs on Chinese fireworks at 30%.

The tariffs will have little impact on city fireworks shows because the shells were purchased months ago, Heckman said. She’s hearing from retailers who sell the backyard fireworks that they’re not passing on the 30% tariffs to consumers.

But it’ll be a different story next year, Heckman said, because 30% tariffs — or anything higher — are not sustainable for business. The industry is casting a wary eye toward 2026.

“Every small town in America is going to want a special firework display to honor America’s 250th,” Heckman said.

Record-breaking holiday travel

Auto club AAA expected more than 72 million people to travel at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) from home. AAA’s forecast includes two weekends to better reflect the holiday travel.

Nearly 62 million people will travel by car, a 2.2% bump over 2024, making it the highest volume on record, AAA said. Drivers have seen some price increases at the pump, but summer gas prices are still the lowest they’ve been since 2021.

Meanwhile, nearly six million people will fly — 4% more than last year, AAA said. The Federal Aviation Administration said this will be the busiest July Fourth week in 15 years.

___

Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.