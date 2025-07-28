England soccer heroine Hannah Hampton reveals heartbreak at loss of grandfather

LONDON (AP) — England soccer heroine Hannah Hampton revealed on Monday the heartbreak of losing her grandfather, after having played…

LONDON (AP) — England soccer heroine Hannah Hampton revealed on Monday the heartbreak of losing her grandfather, after having played a key role in her team’s Euro 2025 final win over Spain in Basel, Switzerland.

The 24-year-old Chelsea goalkeeper was named player of the match after making two saves in England’s 3-1 penalty shoot-out win, a performance that capped a brilliant Women’s European Championship campaign by her.

However, posting on Instagram alongside a picture of her green England goalkeeper shirt with “grandpa” printed in the neckline, Hampton wrote: “Dear Grandpa. Two days before the biggest tournament of my life, you left.

“It still doesn’t feel real. I kept thinking when I’d call nannie I’d hear your voice again, one of your jokes, or one of those little comments you’d make that somehow said everything without saying much at all.

“You were one of my biggest supporters. You believed in me before I even knew what this journey would look like,” Hampton added. “You were always there: watching, encouraging, teaching. You taught me so much, not just about football, but about life. About staying grounded, working hard, being resilient and doing things the right way.

“I miss our chats. I miss you saying, ‘only us athletes understand’, always with a little smirk like you were in on something special. And you were. You got it. You understood what this meant to me. You understood what it took.

“It breaks my heart that you didn’t get to see me walk out for our country at my first major tournament. Something you dreamed of for me, something we talked about so many times. I wanted to see your face or hear your voice after the game calling back home. I wanted to share that with you.

“But I know, deep down, you were still there. I felt you with me. In the tunnel. On the pitch. In the tough moments. I heard you in my head when I needed strength. I hope I made you proud, Grandpa.”

The Lionesses’ shoot-out victory over Spain came after Sunday’s match had finished 1-1 following extra time.

