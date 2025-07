In a story published July 1 about the Trump administration withholding more than $6 billion for schools, The Associated Press…

In a story published July 1 about the Trump administration withholding more than $6 billion for schools, The Associated Press erroneously reported the amount of money in limbo in California and Texas. California has at least $800 million in limbo, not $800,000, and Texas has more than $660 million in limbo, not $660,000.

