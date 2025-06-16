Fragrant Nigerian-inspired fried rice is easy enough for a weeknight

Nigerian fried rice, seasoned with curry powder, dried thyme and a handful of aromatics, inspired this weeknight-easy meal-in-a-skillet. Beef liver…

Nigerian fried rice, seasoned with curry powder, dried thyme and a handful of aromatics, inspired this weeknight-easy meal-in-a-skillet.

Beef liver and an assortment of vegetables are classic ingredients, but in this recipe from our cookbook “ Milk Street 365: The All-Purpose Cookbook for Every Day of the Year,” we opted for chicken thighs and fresh green beans.

Seeded, thinly-sliced jalapeño or Fresno chilies bring a pleasant heat, while curry powder adds depth, warmth and a golden hue.

Instead of using just-cooked rice, which results in a softer texture in the finished dish, we start with plain cooked rice that’s been chilled and dried, a process that allows the starches to recrystallize so the grains “fry” up light and fluffy. Fragrant basmati is especially good, but any variety of long-grain white rice works.

Fresh rice needs two hours minimum to chill adequately, but it can be prepared up to three days in advance and kept refrigerated. To chill the rice, fluff with a fork, then spread on the baking sheet. Let cool, then cover and refrigerate until cold.

Don’t be afraid to really scrape up the browned bits from the surface of the skillet after you’ve added the broth. The caramelization gives the fried rice great depth of flavor. Serve sprinkled with scallion greens and additional sliced chili.

Start to finish: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons neutral oil or refined coconut oil, divided

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 teaspoons curry powder, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4 scallions, thinly sliced, whites and greens reserved separately

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

4 ounces green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 Fresno or jalapeño chili, stemmed, seeded and thinly sliced

4 cups cooked and chilled long-grain white rice, preferably basmati

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

Directions:

In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until barely smoking. Add the chicken and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the curry powder, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until evenly browned, 4 to 6 minutes.

Push the chicken to the perimeter of the pan. To the center, add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, scallion whites and ginger; cook, stirring, until lightly browned, about 1½ minutes. Into the scallion mixture, stir the beans, thyme, half of the chili, the remaining 1½ teaspoons curry powder and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Stir the chicken into the bean mixture; cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans are bright green, about 2 minutes. Stir in the rice, then add the broth and scrape up any browned bits. Cook, stirring, until the liquid is absorbed, 3 to 5 minutes.

Off heat, taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve sprinkled with the scallion greens and remaining chili.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.