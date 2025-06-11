Live Radio
Home » Lifestyle News » Dutch Princess Amalia undergoes…

Dutch Princess Amalia undergoes surgery after breaking arm in horse riding fall

The Associated Press

June 11, 2025, 10:09 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, was recovering in a hospital Wednesday after undergoing surgery to one of her arms that she broke a day earlier when she fell off her horse, the Royal House announced.

The 21-year-old, formally known as the Princess of Orange, sustained the injury on Tuesday and underwent surgery the same evening at the University Medical Center Utrecht hospital, according to a Royal House statement.

“The operation went well. She will remain at the UMC Utrecht for monitoring at least until tomorrow,” the statement said.

Amalia revealed in a book written about her by a popular Dutch comedian that she is a keen horseback rider.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Lifestyle News | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up