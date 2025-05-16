AP PHOTOS: The desert blooms, roses perfume the air and a Moroccan town comes to life

KALAAT M’GOUNA, Morocco (AP) — Mild temperatures, steady sunlight and low humidity make the fields around the mountain town of…

KALAAT M’GOUNA, Morocco (AP) — Mild temperatures, steady sunlight and low humidity make the fields around the mountain town of Kalaat M’Gouna a perfect cradle for growing its signature flower: the Damask rose. Abundant precipitation and several desert downpours this year have bestowed Morocco with an exceptional yield of the flower, used for rosewater and rose oil. Pink and pungent, the roses are set to come in at 4,800 tons this year, a bloom far beyond the 2020-2023 average, according to the Regional Office for Agricultural Development, in nearby Ouarzazate.

The small town in the High Atlas mountains comes to life each year during the International Rose Festival, now in its 60th year. From the rose-shaped monuments at Kalaat M’Gouna’s entrances to the Pepto Bismol pink taxis, nearly everything here adheres to the theme.

