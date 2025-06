ISTANBUL (AP) — People in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district enjoy a popular dish, stuffed baked potato known as “kumpir,” ahead of…

ISTANBUL (AP) — People in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district enjoy a popular dish, stuffed baked potato known as “kumpir,” ahead of the International Day of Potato on Friday.

____

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.