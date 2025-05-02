Live Radio
Home » Lifestyle News » AP PHOTOS: Artists in…

AP PHOTOS: Artists in this former pasta factory preserve Italian opera traditions

The Associated Press

May 2, 2025, 12:32 AM

ROME (AP) — A faded, four-story building that was once a pasta factory now houses the warehouse and bustling workshop of the Rome Opera House. The building is home to a trove of scenic backdrops and 70,000 costumes from over a century of performances.

This year, the opera house’s costume designers, tailors and seamstresses have working to reconstruct the original outfits of Giacomo Puccini’s Opera “Tosca.” It is a tale of passion and deception set in Rome in the 1800s, featuring a dark-haired beauty forced to commit murder to protect her dignity and the man she loves. This year marks the 125th anniversary of its first-ever performance.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Lifestyle News | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up