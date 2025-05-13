Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: A teenage bullfighting enthusiast celebrates victories in Bosnia

The Associated Press

May 13, 2025, 6:54 AM

KAKANJ, Bosnia (AP) — At the age of 15, Mirnesa Junuzovic from the small city of Kakanj in Bosnia, is believed to be her country’s youngest trainer of fighting bulls.

Junuzovic is among a small cadre of women who in recent years have entered the field traditionally reserved for men to train the beasts for widely popular, bloodless bull-on-bull fights that have been organized in the country for more than two centuries.

