Winners of the 2025 British Academy Film Awards, the BAFTAs

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2025 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:

Film — “Conclave”

British Film — “Conclave”

Director — Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

Actor — Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Actress — Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Supporting Actor — Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Supporting Actress — Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Rising Star (voted for by the public) — David Jonsson

Outstanding British Debut — “Kneecap” director Rich Peppiatt

Original Screenplay — Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Adapted Screenplay — Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

Film Not in the English Language — “Emilia Pérez”

Musical Score — Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”

Cinematography — Lol Crawley, “The Brutalist”

Editing — “Conclave”

Production Design — “Wicked”

Costume Design — “Wicked”

Sound — “Dune: Part Two”

Casting — “Anora”

Visual Effects — “Dune: Part Two”

Makeup and Hair — “The Substance”

Animated Film — “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

British Short Film — “Rock, Paper, Scissors”

British Short Animation — “Wander to Wonder”

Children’s and Family Film – “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

Documentary – “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

Outstanding British contribution to cinema — MediCinema

BAFTA Fellowship — Warwick Davis

