Winners of the 2025 British Academy Film Awards, the BAFTAs

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2025 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:
Film — “Conclave”
British Film — “Conclave”
Director — Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”
Actor — Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
Actress — Mikey Madison, “Anora”
Supporting Actor — Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
Supporting Actress — Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
Rising Star (voted for by the public) — David Jonsson
Outstanding British Debut — “Kneecap” director Rich Peppiatt
Original Screenplay — Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”
Adapted Screenplay — Peter Straughan, “Conclave”
Film Not in the English Language — “Emilia Pérez”
Musical Score — Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”
Cinematography — Lol Crawley, “The Brutalist”
Editing — “Conclave”
Production Design — “Wicked”
Costume Design — “Wicked”
Sound — “Dune: Part Two”
Casting — “Anora”
Visual Effects — “Dune: Part Two”
Makeup and Hair — “The Substance”
Animated Film — “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
British Short Film — “Rock, Paper, Scissors”
British Short Animation — “Wander to Wonder”
Children’s and Family Film – “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
Documentary – “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”
Outstanding British contribution to cinema — MediCinema
BAFTA Fellowship — Warwick Davis
