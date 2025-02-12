Products That Could Be Cheaper on Presidents’ Day

Some stores and brands promote especially good deals on certain U.S. holidays. Presidents Day is among them.

What could be more compelling than a great sale on something you’ve had your eye on but have hesitated to buy because the price was too steep? When items you want or need are suddenly discounted, it can be the perfect time to pull out your cash or card.

Most brands and stores offer sales throughout the year, but some promote especially good deals on certain U.S. holidays. Presidents Day, which honors the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, is among them.

Retailers are predicting a growing attraction for bargains, so they’re starting early in the year.

A Deloitte survey found that eight in 10 executives expect an escalation of price wars in 2025, so keep an eye out for enticing promotions on all kinds of things beginning on Presidents Day.

Here are five of the best deals you can expect to find in stores and online.

1. Mattresses

Ever wonder why mattress companies start advertising major sales right before Presidents Day? Think taxes. If you file your paperwork in January and are due a refund, the extra cash you receive in February may be enough to help you afford a big-ticket item.

Since mattresses often cost more than $1,000, you may have been putting the new purchase off.

[Related:Tax Season Has Begun. Here’s When You’ll Get Your Refund]

Just about every mattress retailer advertises steep discounts for the holiday.

Serta is shaving $925 from some sets, and Beautyrest is offering $900 off some of its mattresses and adjustable foundations. SweetNight.com is promoting up to 70% off mattresses and adding two free pillows per order.

The savings can be impressive. For example, a twin Sweetnight Prime memory foam mattress is normally $929.99, but during the sale it’s $409.99.

2. Appliances

Other pricey products that are often cheaper on Presidents Day include home appliances. You could potentially save thousands of dollars by tapping into the sales.

For example, if you’re in the market for a kitchen redo, Home Outlet Direct is advertising a $11,999 Forno gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher set for just $5,698. GE Appliances is offering 40% off all major appliances.

Best Buy is celebrating the holiday with special deals on an expansive array of large and small appliances, as well as a special 24 months deferred interest deal. As long as you pay the entire bill within two years, it won’t cost you anything in financing fees.

[Read: The Best Days to Shop in 2025]

3. Furnishings

Been waiting to splurge on a sofa or dining set until prices plummet? Hit the showrooms now to find out how they’re enticing holiday shoppers to make the decision.

“Presidents Day sales gives consumers the opportunity to purchase those special pieces they’ve been eyeing at discounted prices and enough time to refresh their homes before summer hosting begins,” says Kimberly Gonzales, director of marketing for Joybird, which is offering 35% to 45% off its products as a Presidents Day promotion.

Check online, too. Wayfair, the e-commerce outlet store, is clearing out its already discounted merchandise for the holiday, with rugs up to 70% off and kitchen and dining room furniture up to 55% off.

If you bookmarked a corduroy convertible plush beanbag but the $329.99 was holding you back, enter the code “PRESIDENT” at checkout and you’ll get 25% off, taking it down to $247.49.

4. Apparel

Just about every department store from coast to coast will have clothes and shoes on sale for Presidents Day. This makes sense because they are purging fall and winter items from the racks to make way for their spring and summer lines. Just one example is Dillard’s, which is offering 75% off men’s, women’s and kids’ clothes.

This holiday can also be your best excuse to glam up your footwear with luxury brands. Marc Fisher, for instance, is honoring Washington and Lincoln with up to 70% off styles and an additional 30% off at checkout.

5. Jewelry

Definitely check out the fine jewelry sections of major department stores this time of year. Almost all have impressive Presidents Day sales. For instance, Macy’s is offering 70% off a three-piece cultured pearl set, so instead $500 you’ll pay just $150.

Retailers that specialize in fine gems and metals often extend their Valentine’s Day sales, too. So, if you want to propose with a 14k Italian gold ring with one carat’s worth of three diamonds, Eden Jewelers is repricing it from $2,300 to $1,600 for the holiday.

Individual and bespoke designers are also stepping up with deals for the holiday, including Seville Michelle. She’s offering her handmade leather hoop personalized earrings for 20% off on Presidents Day.

“It’s a great way to connect with the consumer, to invite them to explore,” she says.

6. Travel

According to the online travel booking company Expedia, February is quietest month of the year for travel. Because of this, you may find especially good prices on getaways.

For example, Vacations by Marriott is offering 20% off flight and hotel packages for Presidents Day, with beach trips ranging from Aruba to Puerto Rico.

Shell Hospitality is advertising a Presidents Day deal on vacation packages with one extra night for free when you book a three-night stay.

“What’s great about Presidents Day is that it overlaps with Valentine’s Day and I have seen some exciting Valentine’s-related travel deals,” says Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at truetrae.com.

“There’s a fun ‘Best of Winter’ ferry + hotel deal with the Catalina Express ferry in Catalina, California, and nearly 20 hotel partners where you can save up to 50% off now through March 14, 2025.”

Bodge suggests checking your credit card provider for more travel bargains during the holiday.

“For example, the Bread Rewards™ American Express® Credit Card automatically comes with savings of up to 30% at Booking.com, but as an American Express card member, you can find travel deals through American Express Travel,” Bodge says.

[Read: 5 Ways to Save for a Vacation]

Still Spend Wisely During Promotions

Because the discounts available during Presidents Day weekend can be too amazing to pass up, keep track of your spending and make sure you can afford what you’re buying. That great deal can turn into a great deal of debt if you charge the product or service but can’t pay in full.

“With three-day weekends like Presidents Day, it’s good to have a plan before shopping,” Bodge says.

“Because many of the items and trips that are on sale are bigger-ticket items, I suggest taking the time to do your research and have a plan for what you want to buy so you don’t get sidetracked with sale signs and buzzy promotions,” she adds.

And last, don’t panic if you miss out on the discount for this particular holiday. Spring sales are just a calendar page away.

More from U.S. News

12 Best Discount Shopping Apps

7 Household Staples and Their Inflation-Friendly Swaps

What’s Worth Buying at the Dollar Store — And What’s Not

Products That Could Be Cheaper on Presidents’ Day originally appeared on usnews.com