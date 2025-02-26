Make your Oscars predictions — and see how they compare to our film experts’

The Associated Press’ film writers have made their Oscars predictions in every category, ahead of Sunday’s ceremony. Now it’s time to make your own picks, and see how they stack up.
See their predictions in all 23 categories and register your own votes below. We’ll be tracking their prognostications and yours against the winners on our Oscars live blog. Polls close just before the show stars at 7 p.m. Eastern.
Best picture
BAHR: “Conclave”
COYLE: “Anora”
Actress
BAHR: Demi Moore, “The Substance”
COYLE: Demi Moore, “The Substance”
Actor
BAHR: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
COYLE: Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”
Supporting actress
BAHR: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
COYLE: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
Supporting actor
BAHR: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
COYLE: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
Director
BAHR: Sean Baker, “Anora”
COYLE: Sean Baker, “Anora”
Documentary
BAHR: “No Other Land”
COYLE: “Porcelain War”
International film
BAHR: “Emilia Pérez”
COYLE: “I’m Still Here”
Animated film
BAHR: “Flow”
COYLE: “The Wild Robot”
Original screenplay
BAHR: “A Real Pain,” Jesse Eisenberg
COYLE: “Anora,” Sean Baker
Adapted screenplay
BAHR: “Conclave,” Peter Straughan
COYLE: “Conclave,” Peter Straughan
Original song
BAHR: “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez,” Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
COYLE: “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez,” Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
Original score
BAHR: “The Wild Robot,” Kris Bowers
COYLE: “The Brutalist,” Daniel Blumberg
Cinematography
BAHR: “The Brutalist,” Lol Crawley
COYLE: “The Brutalist,” Lol Crawley
Sound
BAHR: “Dune: Part Two,” Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill
COYLE: “Dune: Part Two,” Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill
Production design
BAHR: “The Brutalist,” Judy Becker and Patricia Cuccia
COYLE: “The Brutalist,” Judy Becker and Patricia Cuccia
Costume design
BAHR: “Wicked,” Paul Tazewell
COYLE: “Wicked,” Paul Tazewell
Film editing
BAHR: “Conclave,” Nick Emerson
COYLE: “Conclave,” Nick Emerson
Makeup and hairstyling
BAHR: “Wicked,” Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth
COYLE: “The Substance,” Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli
Visual effects
BAHR: “Wicked,” Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould
COYLE: “Dune: Part Two,” Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer
Animated short
BAHR: “Yuck!”
COYLE: “Wander to Wander”
Documentary short
BAHR: “Incident”
COYLE: “I Am Ready, Warden”
Live-action short
BAHR: “A Lien”
COYLE: “A Lien”
___
For more coverage of the Oscars, visit https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.