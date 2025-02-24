Harissa brings complex chili heat to this meaty Libyan soup during Ramadan

On any given evening during the month of Ramadan, a soup similar to this graces many Libyan tables. Packed with…

On any given evening during the month of Ramadan, a soup similar to this graces many Libyan tables. Packed with fork-tender meat, plump orzo, warming spices and bright herbs, the comforting meal is adored — so much so that it’s called “shorba,” meaning, quite simply, soup, with no confusion as to which soup is being referred to.

Seasoning the dish with dried mint is a must; its citrusy notes balance the harissa, a smoky North African pepper paste that brings both chili heat and complex spicing to the soup. In this recipe from our cookbook “ Milk Street 365: The All-Purpose Cookbook for Every Day of the Year,” we recommend using DEA harissa, sold in a yellow tube. Look for it in the international aisle of the supermarket.

Though optional, we love incorporating Aleppo pepper for additional layers of bright yet earthy heat. For a more traditional flavor profile, replace the beef with boneless leg of lamb.

Don’t forget to stir often after adding the orzo, making sure to scrape along the bottom of the pot to prevent sticking. Cook until the pasta is plump and fully tender, not al dente; it most likely will need more time than the package directions instruct.

Start to finish: 1¼ hours

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to serve

1 pound boneless beef short ribs, trimmed and cut into ½-inch cubes

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons harissa paste

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

6-ounce can tomato paste (⅔ cup)

15½-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

¾ cup orzo pasta

1 large ripe tomato, cored and finely chopped

1 cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon dried mint

1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper, plus more to serve (optional)

Directions:

In a large Dutch oven over medium-high, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the beef in an even layer and season with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Cook, without stirring, until browned on the bottom, about 4 minutes. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the beef is browned all over, 4 to 6 minutes.

Add the harissa, turmeric and cinnamon; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until the paste begins to brown and stick to the pot, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the chickpeas and 8 cups water. Bring to a simmer, uncovered, over medium-high; reduce to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, for 25 minutes.

Stir in the orzo and cook, uncovered and stirring often to prevent sticking, until the orzo and beef are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Off heat, stir in the tomato, parsley, lemon juice, mint and Aleppo pepper (if using). If desired, thin the soup by adding up to 1 cup hot water. Taste and season with salt and black pepper. Serve drizzled with additional oil and sprinkled with additional Aleppo pepper (if using). EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap

