An iconic symbol of love and fortune, the red horn ‘cornicello’ brings Naples tradition to the world

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Food, music and culture have made the Italian southern city of Naples famous around the globe. But there’s another Neapolitan tradition that fascinates locals and visitors alike: the cornicello, an iconic symbol of prosperity, love and fortune that has become a popular present among lovers on Valentine’s Day.

The Neapolitan cornicello, a small horn-shaped amulet, represents good luck and protection against the evil eye, and is associated with fertility and strength, while its red, intense color is considered a powerful antidote against negative energies.

As with any self-respecting superstition, the power of the Neapolitan horn, to be effective, must meticulously follow some rules. The most important one is that it must be a gift, and that is why, over the years, it has become a popular present that lovers exchange on Valentine’s Day, often decorated with little hearts.

Its ancient origins date back to Greek and Roman mythology, as it reproduces the phallic shape and red color in a reference to Priapus, the god of male fertility.

Neapolitan artisans meticulously handcraft cornicelli in red coral, terracotta and even gold or silver. But a key element of the tradition is that cornicello must be porous, enabling it to absorb all the negative energies, protecting friends and loved ones.

“The authentic cornicello has to be handmade in Naples,” says Delia D’Alessandro, 30, founder of Cosmos, a tiny workshop producing the lucky charms in the heart of San Gregorio Armeno – Naples’ narrow lane known for its “pastori,” or nativity-scene figurines.

D’Alessandro and her sister Serena carry on the craft learned from their parents — Vicenzo and Rosaria — and now run the family business in the city’s historical center.

“It’s a beautiful way to continue the family tradition and contribute to the city we love,” Serena said, as she paints terracotta horns crafted by a team of young artisans.

Deeply entrenched in Naples’ cultural roots, the red horn becomes a powerful symbol in the creations of Neapolitan sculptor and painter Lello Esposito.

Esposito, 67, started his long international career from the popular streets of Naples as a young artist, selling his handmade puppets of Pulcinella, the famous character of Neapolitan commedia dell’arte.

“This is the original horn that has inspired the ones in the bottegas around the city,” he said, gesturing toward a giant red-horn sculpture that dominates his atelier at Scuderie Sansevero, a majestic palace in Naples’ historic center.

“It’s red because that’s the color of passion,” said Esposito, who has focused his research on the relation between contemporary art and popular tradition.

“If we think about Pompeii, we think of Pompeiian phalluses. These penises were displayed in the little shops around the city. So, the horn is an ancient symbol going back over 2,000 years,” he adds.

Esposito’s creations, inspired by Naples’ iconic symbols, have traveled the world, with one of his giant horns exhibited recently at the Bangkok Art Biennale.

