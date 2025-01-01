The world welcomes 2025 with light shows, embraces and ice plunges

A woman holds her smartphone near an illuminated decoration on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31,…

New Year's Eve Germany People gather near the Brandenburg Gate to celebrate and watch the fireworks for the New Year's celebrations in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi New Year's Eve UAE Lights illuminate Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, ahead of New Year's Eve celebration, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) AP Photo/Altaf Qadri New Year’s Eve Pakistan A Pakistani man take a selfie photo while the last sunset of 2024 hangs over the city of Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad) AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad New Year's Eve Cambodia A Cambodian dancer with painted face waits before performing during the "Celebrating Cambodia" event as part of the New Year's Eve in front of Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) AP Photo/Heng Sinith New Year's Eve Cambodia A giant balloon depicting a dancer flies over the people before a performance during the "Celebrating Cambodia" event as part of the New Year's Eve in front of Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) AP Photo/Heng Sinith APTOPIX New Year's Eve Russia Ukraine A couple kisses as they walk with their child in a square decorated for Christmas and the New Year festivities in Donetsk in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov New Year's Eve Russia Ukraine A girl holds a sparkler as she walks in a square decorated for Christmas and the New Year festivities in Donetsk in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov New Year’s Eve Hong Kong Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the start of 2025 at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei) AP Photo/Chan Long Hei Vatican Pope New Year's Eve Pope Francis waves faithfuls after celebrating over New Year's Eve Vespers and Te Deum, in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) AP Photo/Andrew Medichini New Year's Eve China Young performers wait backstage for a count down event held in Beijing, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan APTOPIX New Year’s Eve Hong Kong Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the start of 2025 at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei) AP Photo/Chan Long Hei APTOPIX New Year's Eve Emirates Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, during the New Year's Eve celebration in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) AP Photo/Altaf Qadri New Year's Eve Georgia People with a Georgian national and an EU flags gather in a street decorated for Christmas and the New Year festivities on New Year's Eve outside of the Georgian parliament, in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze New Year’s Eve Indonesia A woman wears a 2025 headband in the main business district on New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana New Year's Eve New York Revelers celebrate in New York's Times Square as they attend a New Year's Eve celebration, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah APTOPIX New Year's Eve France A light show is projected on the Arc de Triomphe as fireworks explode during New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) AP Photo/Thibault Camus New Year's Eve Germany Fireworks light the sky above the Quadriga at the Brandenburg Gate during New Year's celebrations shortly after midnight in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi APTOPIX New Year's Eve Australia Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP) Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP New Year's Eve New York Revelers wear hats and ponchos as they dance in the rain during the annual New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) AP Photo/Heather Khalifa New Year's Eve China Performers prepare to ring in the new year near a Chinese national flag during a count down event held in Beijing, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan New Year's Eve Germany People gather near the Brandenburg Gate to celebrate and watch the fireworks for the New Year's celebrations in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi New Year's Eve Indonesia Fireworks explode as thousands of people gather in the main business district on New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana New Year's Eve Minnesota Archbishop Bernard Hebda, right, of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, celebrates a rare New Year’s Eve Mass attended just before midnight in St. Paul, Minn., on Dec. 31, 2024 (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell’Orto) AP Photo/Giovanna Dell’Orto New Year's Eve Las Vegas Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's Eve celebration Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) AP Photo/David Becker New Year's Eve Las Vegas Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's Eve celebration Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) AP Photo/David Becker New Year's Eve Vietnam A young couple enter the venue for a New Year countdown concert in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) AP Photo/Hau Dinh New Years Confetti Test People in the crowd catch confetti ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) AP Photo/Heather Khalifa New Year's Eve FILE - A light show is projected on the Arc de Triomphe during a New Year's celebration on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File) AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File New Year's Eve FILE - Fireworks light-up the sky over the London Eye in central London to celebrate the New Year on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File) AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File New Year's Eve FILE - Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File) AP Photo/Mark Baker, File New Year's Eve FILE - People celebrate the start of the New Year as fireworks illuminate Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File) AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File New Year's Eve Vietnam Two boys play football in front of a billboard welcoming the New Year 2025 in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam on Tuesday, Dec.31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) AP Photo/Hau Dinh New Year's Eve Japan A woman from Nagoya, left, and her friend from Tokyo, both originally from Indonesia, react to their photos they just took as they visit Sensoji Buddhist temple on New Year's Eve in Tokyo, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) AP Photo/Hiro Komae New Year's Eve Japan People visit Sensoji Buddhist temple on New Year's Eve in Tokyo, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) AP Photo/Hiro Komae New Year's Eve Japan People crowd the famed "Ameyoko" shopping street on New Year's Eve in Tokyo, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) AP Photo/Hiro Komae New Year's Eve Japan A visitor from Australia cleans her hand with water from a dragon-shaped fountain as part of a ritual to cleanse herself before heading to the main hall of Sensoji Buddhist temple on New Year's Eve in Tokyo, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) AP Photo/Hiro Komae New Year's Eve Vietnam Young women in Vietnamese traditional costumes take a selfie near a New Year countdown concert in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam on Tuesday, Dec.31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) AP Photo/Hau Dinh New Years Confetti Test Organizers throw confetti ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) AP Photo/Heather Khalifa New Year’s Eve Australia The 9pm fireworks are seen during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP) Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP APTOPIX New Year’s Eve Australia The 9pm fireworks are seen during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP) Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP APTOPIX New Year's Eve Switzerland Swimmers attend the traditional New Year's Eve swimming at Lake Moossee in Moosseedorf, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP) Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP APTOPIX New Year's Eve Taiwan People cheer during the 2025 Taipei New Year's Party celebration in front of the Taipei City Government Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying New Year's Eve South Korea A woman holds her smartphone near an illuminated decoration on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) AP Photo/Lee Jin-man APTOPIX New Year's Eve Cambodia Cambodian dancers perform during the "Celebrating Cambodia" event as part of the New Year's Eve in front of Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) AP Photo/Heng Sinith New Year's Eve Egypt Egyptians walk in front of New Year decorations in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) AP Photo/Amr Nabil New Year's Eve China In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year message on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 in Beijing to ring in 2025. (Ju Peng/Xinhua via AP) Ju Peng/Xinhua via AP New Year's Eve Australia Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP) Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP New Year’s Eve India People celebrate New Year’s Eve at a promenade in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool APTOPIX New Year's Eve Russia People gather in the center of the Russian far east port of Vladivostok, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, to celebrate the new year. (AP Photo) AP Photo ( 1 /49) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

A woman holds her smartphone near an illuminated decoration on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(AP/Lee Jin-man) A woman holds her smartphone near an illuminated decoration on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(AP/Lee Jin-man) NEW YORK (AP) — From Sydney to Mumbai to Paris to Rio de Janeiro, communities around the world welcomed 2025 with spectacular light shows, embraces and ice plunges.

The New Year’s Eve ball dropped in soggy Times Square, where thousands of revelers stuck it out in heavy rain to celebrate the start of 2025 in New York City.

Countries in the South Pacific Ocean were the first to ring in the New Year, with midnight in New Zealand striking 18 hours before the ball dropped in Times Square. Auckland was the first major city to celebrate, with thousands thronging downtown or climbing the city’s ring of volcanic peaks for a fireworks vantage point.

Conflict muted acknowledgements of the start of 2025 in places like the Middle East, Sudan and Ukraine.

American Samoa will be among the last to welcome 2025, a full 24 hours after New Zealand.

Earliest fireworks

A few hours after Auckland, fireworks blasted off Australia’s Sydney Harbor Bridge and across the bay. More than a million people gathered at iconic Sydney Harbor for the celebration. British pop star Robbie Williams led a singalong with the crowd.

The celebration also featured Indigenous ceremonies and performances that acknowledged the land’s first people.

American traditions, old and new

In New York City, crowds cheered and couples kissed when the ball weighing almost 6 tons (5.4 metric tons) and featuring 2,688 crystal triangles descended down a pole in Times Square. The celebration included musical performances by TLC and Jonas Brothers.

The revelry culminated with a dance party and a carpeting of soggy confetti as attendees left singing along to Frank Sinatra’s version of “New York, New York.”

Angie Cuadradu, from Virginia, said she hopes 2025 is going to be great. “We’re sending positive vibes everywhere,” she said.

Las Vegas’ pyrotechnic show will be on the Strip, with 340,000 people anticipated as fireworks are launched from the rooftops of casinos. Nearby, the Sphere venue will display for the first time countdowns to midnight in different time zones.

In Pasadena, California, Rose Parade spectators were camping out and hoping for prime spots. And some 200,000 people flocked to a country music party in Nashville, Tennessee.

Asia prepares for Year of the Snake

Much of Japan shut down ahead of the nation’s biggest holiday, as temples and homes underwent a thorough cleaning.

The upcoming Year of the Snake in the Asian zodiac is heralded as one of rebirth — alluding to the reptile’s shedding skin. Other places in Asia will mark the Year of the Snake later, with the Lunar New Year.

In South Korea, celebrations were cut back or canceled during a period of national mourning following Sunday’s crash of a Jeju Air flight in Muan that killed 179 people.

China and Russia exchange goodwill

Chinese state media covered an exchange of New Year’s greetings between leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a reminder of growing closeness between two leaders who face tensions with the West.

Xi told Putin their countries will “always move forward hand in hand,” the official Xinhua News Agency said.

China has maintained ties and robust trade with Russia since the latter invaded Ukraine in 2022, helping to offset Western sanctions and attempts to isolate Putin.

Seaside celebrations and beyond

In India, thousands of revelers in the financial hub of Mumbai flocked to the city’s bustling promenade facing the Arabian Sea. In Sri Lanka, people gathered at Buddhist temples to light oil lamps and incense sticks and pray.

In Dubai, thousands attended a fireworks show at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper. And in Nairobi, Kenya, scattered fireworks were heard.

A Holy Year begins

Rome’s traditional New Year’s Eve festivities have an additional draw: the start of Pope Francis’ Holy Year, the once-every-quarter-century celebration projected to bring some 32 million pilgrims to the Eternal City in 2025.

On Tuesday, Francis celebrated a vespers at St. Peter’s Basilica. During Mass on Wednesday he is expected to again appeal for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Jan. 1 is a day of obligation for Catholics, marking the Solemnity of Mary.

In Saint Paul, Minnesota, about 400 Catholics joined the archbishop for a rare 11 p.m. Mass followed by a champagne reception in the city’s monumental cathedral.

“People have the tradition to stay up and toast the new year, so we said, ‘Ok, let’s build on that,’” said the Rev. Joseph Johnson.

Paris recaptures the Olympic spirit

Paris capped a momentous 2024 with its traditional countdown and fireworks extravaganza on the Champs-Elysées. The city’s emblematic Arc de Triomphe monument was turned into a giant tableau for a light show that celebrated the city’s landmarks and the passage of time, with whirring clocks.

“Paris is a party,” proclaimed Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games hosted in the French capital from July to September had transformed the city into a site of joy, fraternity and astonishing sporting achievements.

Wintry weather, for good and bad

London rang in the New Year with a pyrotechnic display along the River Thames. With a storm bringing bitter weather to other parts of the United Kingdom, however, festivities in Edinburgh, Scotland, were canceled.

But in Switzerland and some other places, people embraced the cold, stripping and plunging into the water in freezing temperatures.

Millions revel in Rio

Rio de Janeiro threw Brazil’s main New Year’s Eve bash on Copacabana beach, with barges shooting off 12 straight minutes of fireworks. Thousands of tourists on cruise ships and charter boats witnessed the show up close, while many more streamed onto the sand to find their spot.

The crowd on Copacabana was expected to exceed 2 million people — most decked out in white to keep with tradition. They packed together to enjoy concerts by Brazilian music legends Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethânia and Ivete Sangalo, among others. Right after the fireworks concluded, Brazil’s biggest pop star, Anitta, took the stage.

“It’s so magical. It’s an incredible thing,” Alejandro Legarreta, a tourist from Puerto Rico, said after diving into the ocean.

___

Graham-McLay reported from Wellington, New Zealand. Associated Press writers around the world contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.