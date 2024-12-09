Roasted orange delivers big flavor in this smoky chicken traybake

Traybakes are valued for their simplicity. Everything cooks at the same temperature for the same amount of time, which doesn’t…

Traybakes are valued for their simplicity. Everything cooks at the same temperature for the same amount of time, which doesn’t always translate to complex flavor development. But convenience doesn’t have to be boring and bland. A mix of honey, paprika and roasted orange delivers deep sweetness balanced by tangy citrus and hints of smokiness in this ultra-easy chicken traybake.

Even the knife-work is minimal in this recipe from our cookbook “ Milk Street 365: The All-Purpose Cookbook for Every Day of the Year.” You’ll only need to trim the chicken, quarter an orange and cut the vegetables into wedges. Don’t forget to pat the chicken dry to wick away excess moisture that would prevent the honey-oil mixture from clinging while also inhibiting flavorful browning.

In addition to smoked paprika, orange zest and cayenne are added to the honey mixture to bring brightness and heat. Sweet potatoes and onions round out the meal.

After you transfer the roasted chicken and vegetables to a platter, the drippings that remain on the baking sheet are combined with softened butter and the juice squeezed from the roasted orange, so not a single drop of flavor is left behind.

The ingredients come together into a glossy, savory-sweet sauce that will make dinner taste far more labor-intensive than it was. Pour half the sauce over the chicken and vegetables; serve the remainder on the side.

Smoky Chicken and Sweet Potato Traybake

Start to finish: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

¼ cup honey

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Grated zest of 1 orange, orange cut into quarters

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

½ to ¾ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, trimmed and patted dry

2 medium sweet potatoes (1 pound total), cut lengthwise into ¾-inch wedges

1 small red onion, peeled and cut into 1-inch wedges, with root end intact

2 tablespoons salted butter, cut into 2 pieces, room temperature

Directions:

Heat the oven to 475°F with a rack in the middle position. In a small bowl, whisk together the honey, oil, orange zest, paprika, cayenne (if using), 1½ teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper.

On a rimmed baking sheet, combine the chicken, sweet potatoes and onion. Drizzle on the honey mixture and rub it into the chicken and vegetables. Arrange the chicken skin up in a single layer in the center, then arrange the vegetables in an even layer around the chicken. Place an orange quarter, cut side up, in each corner of the baking sheet. Roast until spotty brown and the thickest part of the thighs reach 175°F, 30 to 35 minutes.

Using tongs, transfer the chicken and vegetables to a platter; tent with foil. With the tongs, squeeze the juice from the orange quarters onto the baking sheet; discard the quarters. Add the butter and whisk, scraping up any browned bits, until melted and combined with the pan juices. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Pour half of the sauce over the chicken and vegetables; serve the remainder on the side.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.