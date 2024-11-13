Notre Dame’s restoration surplus of nearly $150M will be used for future preservation

PARIS (AP) — More than five years after the devastating fire ravaged Notre Dame, igniting nearly $1 billion in pledged…

PARIS (AP) — More than five years after the devastating fire ravaged Notre Dame, igniting nearly $1 billion in pledged donations within days, restoration chief Philippe Jost says €140 million (around $148 million) still remains from the funds as the cathedral prepares to reopen next month.

The surplus, sourced from both billionaire benefactors and countless small donors, will be used to support vital future preservation work on the 861-year-old Gothic monument.

Jost praised the generosity after the fire and the management of the restoration funds that were “entrusted to someone very attentive and professional,” he told a press conference in Paris.

He noted that these funds will be used “in agreement with the patrons and donors to carry out needed work campaigns,” as Notre Dame faces continued demands for preservation and structural integrity.

Jost also confirmed, in response to a question from The Associated Press, that the billionaire tycoons who pledged vast sums in the aftermath of the blaze have “fully fulfilled their financial commitments” and “honored their pledges made on the night of the fire or in the hours that followed.”

This was not always certain.

In the hours and days following the fire on April 15, 2019, nearly $1 billion was pledged by some of France’s wealthiest figures. Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury conglomerate LVMH, committed €200 million, matched by the Bettencourt Schueller Foundation of the L’Oréal family, while François Pinault, founder of Kering, and Total’s CEO Patrick Pouyanne each promised €100 million.

For months, however, AP revealed that the billionaire donors held back on transferring funds, waiting on specific restoration plans and negotiations outlining how their contributions would be used.

Early on, frustration mounted, as much of the initial cleanup and consolidation work — including toxic lead dust removal and structural fortifications — had to be covered by smaller donations, mainly collected by Notre Dame charitable foundations in the United States and France.

The dramatic pledges also sparked an international debate, with critics questioning whether the donors were motivated by desire for legacy more than by a commitment to preserving France’s cultural heritage.

As the monument races to its Dec. 8 reopening, last week held a poignant moment for Paris. In a powerful prelude to Notre Dame’s return, the northern belfry — partially destroyed in the blaze — saw its eight newly restored bells peal for the first time since 2019, their resonance carrying across the city.

