Edmunds: How automakers are making recalls easier

Vehicle recalls are an important part of automotive safety. But they can also be quite a hassle for owners. Taking your vehicle to the dealership for an unexpected repair or fix is just one more thing you have to plan for. Pleasingly, things are changing. With many of the newest vehicles, some recalls can be taken care of simply by turning your car on.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 894 vehicle safety recalls in the United States for 2023. While many recalls require hardware updates, there are others for which an over-the-air, or OTA, software update is the remedy. Edmunds’ car experts review what you need to know.

What’s an OTA Update?

An OTA update is pushed out to vehicles via a wireless connection and typically installed automatically, much like getting an update on your smartphone or personal computer. For instance, the 2023 Tesla Model Y has 12 recalls listed on the NHTSA site; at least half of them list OTA updates as the solution. That’s a win-win for the automaker and the consumer because offering a quick and no-cost repair helps the automaker maintain positive customer satisfaction ratings.

“Vehicles have advanced to a degree we’ve never seen before,” Ivan Drury, an auto analyst at Edmunds, said in an interview with ABC News. He says high-tech features such as self-driving capability and backup cameras are included in a wide swath of issues that recalls cover.

Today, there are two main categories for software updates. The first refers to the infotainment system, a noncritical segment that receives nice-to-have updates on a regular basis. Drive control, the second category, encompasses driver assist and critical operating systems; those updates are necessary for safe driving.

More Software Updates Ahead

Automaker Kia has a robust lineup of electric vehicles and a solid OTA strategy for simple infotainment update rollouts. “With the launch of EV9, we have been able to do multiple software updates to improve the regular functioning software capability,” says Kia connected car expert Sujith Somasekharan. “For example, we improved the battery charging pad to make it more efficient. Updates improve the functionality of the car.”

General Motors’ latest vehicles are also designed to improve over time with software updates to features like the Super Cruise hands-free driving system, remote commands and infotainment. “Over-the-air updates can enhance performance, cybersecurity and convenience, all from the comfort of home,” says Baris Cetinok, GM senior vice president of software and services product management. “As our technology evolves, GM customers will continue to have the choice of in-person assistance through our extensive dealership network.”

OTA updates are not just for all-electric vehicles either. For certain 2024 Buick Encore GX, Envista and Chevrolet Trax vehicles, a November 2023 recall describes an issue with the driver information display going blank and prescribes a software update to fix it.

Dealer Visits Will Still Be a Part of Ownership

It’s great to know that vehicle OTA updates will increasingly make life easier for consumers. But don’t delete your dealership’s phone number quite yet. The majority of recalls still necessitate an in-person fix. For instance, an airbag deployment issue or engine problem is going to mean a hands-on session with the service department.

Also, knowing what’s actually a recall or just a software update is tricky. Not every recall is a software update and not every software update is a recall. It’s a different kind of recall if it’s simply an OTA update patch. After all, software updates are pushed out to smartphones all the time. But you can be sure of this: as cars — and especially electric vehicles — become more software-focused, these OTA updates will take a more outsized role than ever.

Edmunds Says

Software updates are changing the game for vehicle owners across the board. When a recall is a simple fix, it’s a major time saver. We expect to see the recall process continue to evolve.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Kristin Shaw is a contributor at Edmunds.

