9 tips from decor experts for a comfortable and functional dorm room

For many college students, dorm life is an introduction to independent living — their very first “home away from home.” And as exciting as this chapter is, it’s also a challenge: How do you turn one room into a work, sleep and hangout space?

We got some advice from decor pros:

1. First, make sure you and your roommate/s are on the same page. “Talk to your roommate and make a plan for who’s bringing what,” advises Lauren Phillips, associate editor director at Better Homes & Gardens. Phillips. “Letting everyone feel like they have a say in the room can go a long way towards building a strong relationship.”

2. Find out more about the building and room you’re moving into. “Does it have a semi-private bathroom or a hall bath? Are the walls bare cement blocks or plaster? … Shop to the space you’re actually moving into,” says Phillips.

3. Think twice about a loft or bunk bed. “It’s fun for a few days or weeks, but by fall break, you’ll regret having to climb up a ladder to go to bed every night,” Phillips says. She does recommend raising the bed enough to allow for under-bed storage. In any case, bring a mattress pad for some added softness and cleanliness.

4. And speaking of storage, set aside the space and budget for it. Prioritize things like hanging rods that double your closet’s capacity, over-door shoe racks, stacking bins and those under-bed organizers.

5. Bring plenty of chargers and power strips with long cords. “There almost definitely won’t be enough outlets, and the ones you do have will inevitably be in inconvenient spots,” says Emily White of Dormify, a website that specializes in dorm stuff. And consider furniture with built-in plugs or ports. There are headboards, bedframes and tables that fit the bill.

6. Stick to simple and affordable. College isn’t the time for investing in high-quality pieces. “Between moving pretty much every single year… and the general wear and tear of college life, your items are going to wear out quick,” Phillips notes. “And unless you plan to have a bean bag chair in your first apartment or sleep on a twin bed forever, you probably won’t take a lot of your college furnishings with you into post-college life.”

7. Make a comfortable hangout. Since you can stream on other devices, a TV might not be worth the space. Phillips suggests something better: a projector. “There are great mini or portable ones now that connect easily to your device, and you can set up a movie night in just a few minutes,” she says. For extra seating, get some foldable chairs, bean bags and small ottomans (ideally with built-in storage) that can be tucked away.

8. For those who want a dorm-decorating theme, White says some popular ones are “coastal beachy,” “music fan,” “outdoors life/nature,” “’70s era,” “coquette” and “quiet luxury.”

9. There’s no rush. Take a beat before decorating too much or making any major changes to your dorm room. “You’ll learn how you function best in this new environment throughout your first semester, so make sure your space can grow with you,” says Phillips.

New York-based writer Kim Cook covers design and decor topics regularly for The Associated Press. Follow her on Instagram at @kimcookhome.

