Edmunds Top Rated Awards for 2024 are out

Every year Edmunds’ experts put their heads together to determine the best new vehicles on sale. The annual Edmunds Top…

Every year Edmunds’ experts put their heads together to determine the best new vehicles on sale. The annual Edmunds Top Rated Awards are given to the cars, trucks and SUVs that rank at the top of their class according to Edmunds’ vehicle testing program. That means each winner has been tested at the Edmunds test track and thoroughly evaluated over many miles of real-world use.

Edmunds came up with six winners for best car, SUV, truck and the electric versions of each. Some vehicles are repeat winners while others are new champions. We’ve listed the vehicles below, sorted by vehicle type. All prices include destination charges.

TOP RATED CAR:

Edmunds says: For the redesigned Prius hybrid, dorky is out and cool is in. Toyota took its once-stodgy hybrid hatchback and gave it sleek lines and tight bodywork. The Prius also gains a big jump in performance without losing any efficiency. The Prius delivers up to an EPA-estimated 57 mpg in combined city/highway driving. That’s right up there with the most fuel-efficient cars you can buy, and Edmunds has verified the EPA’s estimate in its own real-world testing. As a bonus, the 2024 Prius is packing up to 196 ponies plus available all-wheel drive for extra traction for winter driving.

Starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price: $29,045

TOP RATED ELECTRIC CAR:

Edmunds says: Essentially, the new BMW i5 is an electric version of the company’s latest 5 Series midsize luxury sedan. There’s little downside to this switch to electric power. The i5 boasts a comfortable interior, a very smooth ride, and all of BMW’s latest technology and driver assistance features. The i5 range is topped by the mighty 593-horsepower M60, but you don’t have to pay top dollar here. Even the base single-motor i5 eDrive40 offers quick acceleration plus 321 miles of range in Edmunds’ real-world testing.

Starting MSRP: $67,795

TOP RATED SUV:

Edmunds says: The Kia Sportage Hybrid is the Edmunds Top Rated SUV for the second year in a row. This small crossover SUV doesn’t ask you to change the way you live compared to the regular Sportage, and most of the time you’d never know it was a hybrid. It accelerates quickly for zippy around-town driving and gets impressive fuel economy of up to an estimated 43 mpg in combined driving. The Sportage Hybrid also has a smooth ride, plenty of space for people and cargo, and many standard driver assist features.

Starting MSRP: $29,965

TOP RATED ELECTRIC SUV:

Edmunds says: Slightly bigger than Kia’s popular Telluride SUV, the all-new EV9 is a standout family EV that costs tens of thousands of dollars less than three-row electrics from Mercedes, Rivian and Tesla. It offers room for adults in all three rows, plenty of standard upscale features, and pleasing power and range. Edmunds tested a dual-motor EV9 and found it beat its EPA estimate by traveling 306 miles on a single charge. A smooth ride and plenty of power are additional qualities that make the EV9 a standout. Notably, the EV9 is also the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award winner for 2024.

Starting MSRP: $56,395

TOP RATED TRUCK:

Edmunds says: The Chevrolet Colorado’s recent clean-sheet redesign brings this pickup to the forefront of midsize trucks. The Colorado comes as a four-door crew cab fitted with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. With the more powerful 310-horsepower version of that engine, the Colorado can tow a stout 7,700 pounds when properly equipped. Just as impressive, the Colorado is comfortable to drive and comes with modern digital displays and many advanced driving aids. Getting out into nature is also facilitated by the available Trail Boss and ZR2 versions that provide loads of off-road capability straight from the factory.

Starting MSRP: $31,095

TOP RATED ELECTRIC TRUCK:

Edmunds says: Last year’s electric truck winner repeats for 2024. The best thing about the Ford F-150 Lightning is that it does truck stuff without being over the top or quirky. It looks a lot like a regular F-150 and drives like one too. Opting for the truck’s optional large battery pack gets you a robust 580 horsepower as well as plenty of range. Edmunds has gone an impressive 345 miles on a full charge on its real-world range test. The Lightning also comes with some pretty cool features, including a giant front trunk and multiple household-style electrical outlets.

Starting MSRP: $52,090

EDMUNDS SAYS:

Save time on researching your next vehicle purchase by checking out the Edmunds Top Rated award winners for 2024. Head over to Edmunds to see the full list of winners and runners-up and then go test-drive them for yourself and see if you agree with our picks.

_______

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Brent Romans is a senior manager of written content at Edmunds.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.