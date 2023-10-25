Edmunds: Five 2024 vehicles worth waiting for

If you’re thinking about buying a new car but don’t need one right away, this could be a great time…

If you’re thinking about buying a new car but don’t need one right away, this could be a great time to show a little patience. Waiting just a few months this time of year can often coincide with the arrival of an all-new 2024 vehicle at dealerships. And because it’s new, it might have some significant advantages over a vehicle in the here and now. To give you an inside scoop on what’s coming down the pike in the next three to six months, the automotive experts at Edmunds have picked five vehicles that promise to be well worth the wait.

2024 KIA EV9

The Kia EV9’s price, practicality and futuristic design could make it a game-changing electric vehicle when it arrives later this year. While some EVs offer three rows of seating, few have anything close to adult-friendly levels of space back there. Compared to far more expensive competition, the EV9’s relatively affordable starting price of around $55,000 and huge roster of standard features mean this electric SUV is bound to make a splash. Consider it akin to being an electric cousin to Kia’s midsize Telluride SUV. The EV9 will be available in rear- and all-wheel-drive format and have upward of 300 miles of range. Inside, the tech-centric cabin are two 12.3-inch display screens, along with a handy 5-inch screen between them dedicated solely to cabin temperature settings.

EV9 expected release date: late 2023

2024 TOYOTA TACOMA

The Tacoma is the best-selling midsize pickup truck in the United States. As such, it’s a big deal anytime a new Tacoma comes out. The rebooted 2024 Tacoma sports a bold new exterior inspired by its full-size sibling, the Tundra. Behind that brash front grille, Toyota has replaced both the previous Tacoma’s base four-cylinder and optional V6 engines with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It comes in a few different versions headlined by a fuel-efficient hybrid that also happens to make a stout 326 horsepower. Of its many trim levels, the newly added Trailhunter is quite newsworthy. It has a special suspension for off-roading, chunky all-terrain tires, a steel rear bumper, and even a snorkel air intake that can help reduce the chance of dust and dirt getting sucked into the engine when driving on dusty terrain.

Tacoma expected release date: late 2023

2024 HONDA PROLOGUE

Honda is fully jumping into the EV market in 2024 with the all-new Prologue. This SUV is a new alternative for shoppers who would otherwise consider the likes of the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Known for building fuel-conscious and budget-friendly cars and SUVs, the automaker is something of a late arrival to the burgeoning EV field. But good things come to those who wait. The Prologue is a bit longer than its rivals and has plenty of space for rear passengers. Front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions will be offered, and maximum range on a full charge is expected to be around 300 miles. It’s also worth knowing that Honda’s luxury brand Acura is spinning off its version of the Prologue under the name ZDX.

Prologue expected release date: early 2024

2024 HYUNDAI SANTA FE

Love it or loathe it, you’ll never forget it or lose the eye-popping 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe in a parking lot. From many angles, this mainstream family-friendly Hyundai now looks like a more extreme version of the go-anywhere Land Rover Defender. The angular shape and blunt front and rear ends of the Santa Fe make it instantly stand out among a wide range of competitors. Yet there’s more to this midsize SUV than its design, of course. Inside, there’s a roomy cargo area that’s great for holding bulky items, three rows of seating, classy-looking materials, and all of Hyundai’s latest technology features.

Santa Fe expected release date: early 2024

2024 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE

The Chevrolet Traverse midsize SUV has always been a great choice for shoppers wanting loads of passenger and cargo space. But the rest of the SUV’s attributes could be underwhelming. That’s where the new 2024 model comes in. Onboard technology takes a big leap forward here. A giant 17.7-inch center touchscreen is standard, as are wireless smartphone connectivity, six USB ports, and a sharp-looking digital gauge cluster. The highly regarded Super Cruise hands-free driving assist feature is also now optional for the first on the Traverse. Finally, an available all-terrain-themed Z71 trim will be offered for those who like venturing where paved roads come to an end.

Traverse expected release date: early 2024

EDMUNDS SAYS

Either completely new or totally redesigned, these five vehicles are raising the bar in their respective segments. Whether you want to stand out in a crowd, have the latest in-car tech, or power over rough terrain, these 2024 vehicles are definitely worth waiting for.

_______

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Nick Kurczewski is a contributor at Edmunds and is on Twitter and Instagram

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.