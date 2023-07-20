Live Radio
Home » Lifestyle News » Universal theme park in…

Universal theme park in Florida plans to open new DreamWorks land with Shrek, Trolls

The Associated Press

July 20, 2023, 5:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Universal Orlando Resort theme park in Florida plans to open a new land next year based on characters from DreamWorks Animation, company officials said Thursday.

The new DreamWorks land opening next year will feature characters from the “Shrek” franchises, the “Trolls” film series and “Kung Fu Panda.”

The 4-acre (1.6-hectare) land is geared toward young children and their families, as is a separate theme park in Frisco, Texas, that the company announced plans for earlier this year.

The new DreamWorks land will be located where a set of KidZone attractions used to be.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up