New Relic, Nikola rise; Tempur Sealy falls, Monday, 7/31/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

New Relic Inc., up $9.93 to $83.98.

Francisco Partners and TPG are buying the cloud-based software analytics company.

SoFi Technologies Inc., up $1.90 to $11.45.

The personal finance company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Symbotic Inc., up $21.36 to $63.54.

The automation technology company beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter revenue forecasts.

Nikola Corp., up 40 cents to $2.67.

The electric vehicle maker received an order for 13 trucks from J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

ON Semiconductor Corp., up $2.66 to $107.75.

The semiconductor components maker reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Community Bank System Inc., up $1.24 to $53.83.

The bank reported strong second-quarter earnings.

Tempur Sealy International Inc., down $1.36 to $44.63.

The mattress maker said its operations were disrupted by a cybersecurity incident.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.02 to $44.65.

The copper mining company gained ground along with prices for the base metal.

