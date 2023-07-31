New Relic, Nikola rise; Tempur Sealy falls, Monday, 7/31/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
New Relic Inc., up $9.93 to $83.98.
Francisco Partners and TPG are buying the cloud-based software analytics company.
SoFi Technologies Inc., up $1.90 to $11.45.
The personal finance company raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Symbotic Inc., up $21.36 to $63.54.
The automation technology company beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter revenue forecasts.
Nikola Corp., up 40 cents to $2.67.
The electric vehicle maker received an order for 13 trucks from J.B. Hunt Transport Services.
ON Semiconductor Corp., up $2.66 to $107.75.
The semiconductor components maker reported strong second-quarter financial results.
Community Bank System Inc., up $1.24 to $53.83.
The bank reported strong second-quarter earnings.
Tempur Sealy International Inc., down $1.36 to $44.63.
The mattress maker said its operations were disrupted by a cybersecurity incident.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.02 to $44.65.
The copper mining company gained ground along with prices for the base metal.
