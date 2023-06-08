LOCALIZE IT: Transgender people in spotlight in Pride events this month

EDITORS/DIRECTORS: As LGBTQ+ communities and their allies hold Pride events this month, transgender people especially are in the spotlight. A…

EDITORS/DIRECTORS:

As LGBTQ+ communities and their allies hold Pride events this month, transgender people especially are in the spotlight.

A driving force for attention for a minority group within a minority group is a bevy of state laws across the U.S. on treatment of transgender people. In some states, there are bans on gender-affirming medical care for minors, restrictions on which bathrooms they can use and whether they can play on girls and women’s sports teams.

In other states, there’s been a move to protect some rights for transgender people.

Here are some tips for covering Pride events.

AP’s PRIDE COVERAGE PLANS FOR THIS MONTH

AP Pride Advisory

FIND PRIDE EVENTS NEAR YOU

Pride events are scheduled in many communities across the U.S.

Many are listed on a calendar kept by IGLTA, the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association.

Local pride organizations and sometimes local government agencies sponsor and promote the events.

STATES WITH TRANSGENDER-RELATED RESTRICTIONS AND BANS

In recent years, several states have passed laws or adopted policies geared toward transgender people especially.

Here’s a rundown of states with restrictions to bar transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity, block transgender women or girls from playing on women or girls’ sports teams, restrict access to gender-affirming care for minors, limit or ban public school teachers from talking about gender identity and/or requiring them to disclose to parents when children asked to be referred to by a name or pronouns that align with their gender identity. Some states have also limited drag performances to adult-only audiences.

Note: Some measures are not in effect because the laws have not kicked in yet or because courts have delayed enforcement amid legal challenges.

Alabama: Bathroom restrictions, sports restrictions, school limits, ban on gender-affirming care for minors (part of which is not being enforced amid litigation).

Arizona: Sports restrictions, school limits, ban on some gender-affirming care for minors.

Arkansas: Bathroom restrictions, sports restrictions, school limits, ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Florida: Bathroom restrictions, sports restrictions, school limits, ban on gender-affirming care for minors, drag performance limits.

Georgia: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Idaho: Bathroom restrictions, sports restrictions with enforcement blocked by court, school limits, ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Indiana: Sports restrictions, school limits, ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Iowa: Bathroom restrictions, sports restrictions, ban on gender-affirming care for minors,.

Kansas: Bathroom restrictions, sports restrictions.

Kentucky: Bathroom restrictions, sports restrictions, school limits, ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Louisiana: Sports restrictions.

Mississippi: Sports restrictions, ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Missouri: Sports restrictions, ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Montana: Sports restrictions, ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Nebraska: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors

North Dakota: Bathroom restrictions, sports restrictions, ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Oklahoma: Bathroom restrictions, sports restrictions, ban on gender-affirming care for minors not being enforced due to a court injunction.

South Carolina: Sports restrictions.

South Dakota: Sports restrictions, ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Tennessee: Bathroom restrictions, sports restrictions, gender-affirming care ban; restrictions on drag performances not being enforced due to court order.

Texas: Sports restrictions, ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Utah: Sports restriction not being enforced because of a court order; ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Virginia: Guidelines prohibit schools for withholding gender identity information from parents

West Virginia: Sports prohibition not being enforced because of a court order; ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Wyoming: Sports restrictions.

STATES WITH PROTECTIONS FOR GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE

Several jurisdictions have laws or executive orders protecting access to gender-affirming care:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Illinois

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

New Jersey

New Mexico

Vermont

Washington

CONSIDER THESE QUESTIONS

For event organizers and attendees:

— Is the visibility of trans people different at the event this year?

— Do this year’s events or mood reflect the transgender-related policies adopted in many states? If so, how?

— In states with restrictions: Are transgender people considering moving elsewhere. Why or why not?

— Are the restrictions and protections well understood?

— For police and organizers: Have the events faced any threats? And if so, are they different from previous years?

SOME PREVIOUS AP COVERAGE OF PRIDE MONTH AND TRANSGENDER ISSUES

LGBTQ+ Pride month kicks off with protests, parades, parties

Biden condemns wave of state legislation restricting LGBTQ+ rights, says ‘these are our kids’

A look at restrictions on LGBTQ+ people in the US, and the pushback

Many transgender health bills came from a handful of far-right interest groups, AP finds

In trans people, GOP candidates find latest ‘wedge issue’

Here are the restrictions on transgender people that are moving forward in US statehouses

STYLE GUIDANCE

Find tips on coverage and terminology in the AP Stylebook’s Transgender Coverage Topical Guide, as well as in its sections on gender, sex and sexual orientation and on health, science and environment reporting.

