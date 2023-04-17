Volunteering, ADVISORY

EDITORS: April 16th is the start of National Volunteer Week in the U.S. The AP is planning a number of…

April 16th is the start of National Volunteer Week in the U.S.

The AP is planning a number of text, video and photo stories to mark the occasion.

For more details, go to our Coverage Plan.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up.

LOCALIZE IT:

PHILANTHROPY-VOLUNTEERISM-LOCALIZE IT — Though volunteerism in America has been declining for decades, the rapid fall is further straining the nation’s social safety net, especially with demand for nonprofits’ services increasing. The changes in volunteerism rates vary from community to community as shown in this data about volunteer participation by state and some major cities from the U.S. Census and AmeriCorps. The data sets up an important line of local reporting. How has the volunteerism rate in your state changed in recent years? How are your local nonprofits coping with those shifts? Can they still meet your community’s needs? Here are some ways to localize reporting on volunteerism. With an audio guide. Moved April 10.

MOVED APRIL 10 FOR USE APRIL 17 OR LATER:

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED — As pandemic-related government aid programs end and the cost of living increases in the U.S., nonprofits of all kinds are looking everywhere and trying everything to get volunteers to sign up. A recent U.S. Census and AmeriCorps survey found that formal volunteer participation dropped 7% between 2019 and 2021, the largest decrease since the survey started more than two decades ago. The lack of volunteers is straining the social safety net that nonprofits provide to many of society’s most vulnerable. By Thalia Beaty and Glenn Gamboa. With AP photos, AP video and AP Graphics.

APRIL 17:

VOLUNTEERING-PROFILES — Volunteers from around the country talk about why they volunteer and why they think more people don’t. By Thalia Beaty. With AP Photos.

APRIL 18:

VOLUNTEERING-WHAT TO EXPECT — Here are some things to expect as you look for a volunteer opportunity that is a good fit for you and some steps you can take to succeed. By Thalia Beaty. With AP photos.

VOLUNTEERING-STATES — Florida’s volunteer rate slumped to the lowest in the nation mainly because of the health worries due to the pandemic, causing nonprofits to struggle to meet rising demands. In Wyoming, volunteerism thrived, bucking the national trend of declines. By Kay Dervishi and Yesica Balderrama of The Chronicle of Philanthropy. With Chronicle of Philanthropy photos.

APRIL 19:

VOLUNTEERING-CORPORATIONS —Corporations are changing the way they operate volunteer programs to make both their own employees and the nonprofits they serve happier. Salesforce has created an entire portfolio of volunteer programs they hope improve efficiency and engagement. By Glenn Gamboa. With AP photos.

APRIL 20:

VOLUNTEERING-AMERICA — Volunteerism has long been engrained in the American fabric of life, from Benjamin Franklin’s first volunteer fire department through President John F. Kennedy’s calls for service. Why that connection is lessening in the U.S., but growing overseas. By Glenn Gamboa. With AP photos

