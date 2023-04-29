2023 NFL DRAFT: Commanders NFL draft filling out | Panthers draft Zavala in round 4 | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown
Louis Vuitton turns Seoul bridge into massive runway

The Associated Press

April 29, 2023, 1:05 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Louis Vuitton transformed a bridge spanning the Han River into a massive runway for its latest collection Saturday.

Models strutted down the Jamsugyo Bridge to music to showcase the luxury fashion house’s pre-fall collection that included sunglasses, chunky black-and-white loafers and sandals as well as an assortment of large, colorful bags and smaller ones adorned with the label’s logo.

The audience for Louis Vuitton’s first South Korea show included a mix of K-pop stars including Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation, members of Le Sserafim and Yeji from ITZY and celebrities like Chloë Grace Moretz, Jaden Smith and “Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The show opened with a burst of traditional Korean music before the lighting changed and cast the bridge in an eerie blue.

Global luxury brands have been keen recently to expand into South Korea with the rise of K-pop music and global interest in the country’s film and television projects.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

