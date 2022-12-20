MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Not fare: Feds charge 2 in Russian hackers’ airport cab scam

The Associated Press

December 20, 2022, 2:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A plot to move some cabs to the front of the line for passengers at New York’s Kennedy Airport was aided by Russian hackers who infiltrated an electronic taxi dispatch system, authorities said Tuesday as they announced the arrest of two men.

The men, both U.S. citizens, were arrested in Queens on charges that they conspired with Russian nationals to hack the dispatch system and move some taxis up in exchange for $10 payments.

An indictment in Manhattan federal court charged the men with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion. The charge carries a potential penalty of as many as 10 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release that the defendants — “with the help of Russian hackers — took the Port Authority for a ride.”

“For years, the defendants’ hacking kept honest cab drivers from being able to pick up fares at JFK in the order in which they arrived,” he said.

