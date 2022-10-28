MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » Lifestyle News » Top 20 Global Concert…

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022, 11:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 10/31/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $9,866,044; $238.68.

2. The Weeknd; $7,485,424; $159.30.

3. Lady Gaga; $5,846,458; $139.73.

4. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $5,329,243; $131.63.

5. Ed Sheeran; $4,735,543; $80.16.

6. Kenny Chesney; $4,067,242; $105.49.

7. Guns N’ Roses; $2,952,476; $82.35.

8. Harry Styles; $2,358,957; $135.45.

9. Daddy Yankee; $2,323,895; $113.65.

10. Morgan Wallen; $2,199,873; $117.66.

11. Karol G; $1,984,258; $159.88.

12. My Chemical Romance; $1,864,182; $155.13.

13. Iron Maiden; $1,825,995; $74.17.

14. Kendrick Lamar; $1,765,664; $140.54.

15. Post Malone; $1,742,427; $137.38.

16. Roger Waters; $1,622,103; $131.34.

17. Silk Sonic; $1,613,263; $312.78.

18. Mary J. Blige; $1,456,593; $135.50.

19. Lizzo; $1,434,373; $116.99.

20. Billie Eilish; $1,433,812; $103.51.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Lifestyle News

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

Navy to break up some big contracts to increase small business participation

AFGE joins calls to fire State Dept diplomat for allegedly posting antisemitic content

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up