Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

October 21, 2022, 11:04 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 10/24/2022:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $9,866,044; $238.68.

2. The Weeknd; $7,351,354; $155.71.

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $7,105,208; $157.42.

4. Lady Gaga; $5,647,281; $135.46.

5. Mötley Crüe / Def Leppard; $5,312,222; $131.54.

6. Ed Sheeran; $4,692,176; $80.24.

7. Grupo Firme; $4,109,920; $146.56.

8. Kenny Chesney; $3,686,436; $105.74.

9. Daddy Yankee; $2,258,240; $122.27.

10. Harry Styles; $2,232,490; $130.74.

11. Morgan Wallen; $2,185,195; $115.37.

12. Iron Maiden; $2,062,631; $73.72.

13. Karol G; $1,931,357; $155.40.

14. My Chemical Romance; $1,879,368; $157.18.

15. Kendrick Lamar; $1,768,654; $142.60.

16. Post Malone; $1,742,427; $137.38.

17. Silk Sonic; $1,613,263; $312.78.

18. Roger Waters; $1,536,139; $121.76.

19. Mary J. Blige; $1,456,593; $135.50.

20. Lizzo; $1,434,373; $116.98.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

