RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Home » Lifestyle News » Grand Canyon Caverns visitors…

Grand Canyon Caverns visitors rescued with ropes, harnesses

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022, 5:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. (AP) — Rescuers used ropes and harnesses to hoist five people to safety after an elevator at a national tourist attraction broke down 21 stories underground.

A husband and wife, a couple with two young children and at least two people in their 70s had taken a 30-minute tour of the Grand Canyon Caverns on Sunday and were preparing to return aboveground when they discovered that the lift was not working, Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

A man in the group was able to get out and notify authorities after climbing the emergency staircase to the surface, the release said. Authorities determined that the five other members of the group could stay overnight in the hotel suite located at the bottom of the cavern while repair personnel worked on the elevator.

Notified on Monday morning that the repair was unsuccessful, the sheriff’s search and rescue unit and the Flagstaff Fire Department’s technical rescue team set up a rope rescue system in the elevator shaft. Using the emergency stairs, they walked to the bottom, secured each of the tourists in a harness and raised them one at a time up the shaft.

The rescue was completed by 6 p.m. Monday and no injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said.

“I can’t say thank you enough because they did everything so professionally, so safe,” Sherry Jimenez told Phoenix TV station ABC15 after she was rescued.

The Grand Canyon Caverns is a tourist attraction 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Peach Springs. Visitors can tour an ancient cave and stay in an underground hotel, according to the attraction’s website.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | National News

USDA has added over 5,000 employees following staff attrition and low morale

Agencies may need to buy up to 30K electric vehicles annually to meet green government goals

OMB makes Myklegard the permanent deputy federal CIO

VA sees job applicants surge as it stands up new pay, bonus authority under PACT Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up