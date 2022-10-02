RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
Home » Lifestyle News » 2 Spanish tourists dead,…

2 Spanish tourists dead, 3 hurt in Turkish balloon accident

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 5:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Two Spanish tourists were killed and three others were injured on Tuesday when a hot air balloon made a hard landing following a sightseeing tour of volcanic rock formations in central Turkey, officials said

The accident occurred in Turkey’s Cappadocia region, in Nevsehir province, where balloons fly above scenic canyons and volcanic cones.

The Nevsehir governor’s office said in a statement that the accident was caused by a “sudden increase of wind.” Emergency services immediately rushed to the scene of the accident, it said.

There were 28 tourists and two crew members on board the balloon. None of the injured was in life-threatening condition, according to the statement.

The Cappadocia region, some 300 kilometers (190 miles) south of the capital, Ankara, is famed for its “fairy chimney” rock-formations, underground cities and churches carved into mountainsides.

The region attracts millions of tourists each year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | World News

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

USPS ready to implement 'extraordinary measures' again delivering 2022 midterm ballots

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up