Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket…

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 8/1/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Paul McCartney; $6,648,075; $250.10.

2. Mötley Crüe / Def Leppard; $4,798,518; $131.86.

3. Ed Sheeran; $3,802,786; $85.87.

4. Kenny Chesney; $3,017,314; $103.81.

5. Justin Bieber; $2,531,046; $107.25.

6. Dead & Company; $2,288,252; $115.80.

7. Eric Church; $2,078,829; $110.14.

8. Morgan Wallen; $1,735,163; $156.69.

9. John Mayer; $1,610,126; $127.58.

10. Iron Maiden; $1,595,285; $70.18.

11. Ricardo Arjona; $990,665; $122.73.

12. Machine Gun Kelly; $865,741; $76.94.

13. The Lumineers; $833,230; $57.13.

14. Little Mix; $807,850; $73.79.

15. Rod Stewart; $785,753; $121.18.

16. John Mulaney; $778,213; $92.53.

17. Banda MS; $684,922; $60.90.

18. James Taylor; $645,270; $95.13.

19. Halsey; $632,095; $56.96.

20. Van Morrison; $537,338; $151.00.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.