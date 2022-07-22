WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Home » Lifestyle News » Top 20 Global Concert…

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 11:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 7/25/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Paul McCartney; $6,648,075; $250.10.

2. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $4,943,028; $133.83.

3. Ed Sheeran; $3,511,709; $85.85.

4. Kenny Chesney; $3,021,052; $103.76.

5. Eagles; $2,766,749; $231.75.

6. Justin Bieber; $2,531,046; $107.25.

7. Dead & Company; $2,288,252; $115.80.

8. Eric Church; $1,969,286; $109.54.

9. Morgan Wallen; $1,661,349; $153.95.

10. John Mayer; $1,655,639; $130.43.

11. Iron Maiden; $1,595,285; $70.18.

12. KISS; $1,481,440; $80.29.

13. Lady Gaga; $1,437,278; $280.01.

14. Hans Zimmer; $1,020,898; $99.75.

15. Ricardo Arjona; $979,548; $123.00.

16. Machine Gun Kelly; $875,848; $78.63.

17. Rod Stewart; $785,753; $121.18.

18. Little Mix; $784,211; $74.19.

19. John Mulaney; $778,213; $92.53.

20. The Lumineers; $768,666; $54.44.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House pulls funding from VA commission to close hospitals in FY 2023 spending bill

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

When people come together, the best ideas come, or do they?

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up