WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Home » Lifestyle News » Bidder pays $2.8M for…

Bidder pays $2.8M for jacket worn in space by Buzz Aldrin

The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — A bidder has paid nearly $2.8 million at auction for a jacket worn by astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon’s surface in 1969.

The $2,772,500 paid for the Apollo 11 Inflight Coverall Jacket is the highest for any American space-flown artifact sold at auction, according to Sotheby’s, which handled the sale. The unidentified winning bidder, who participated by phone, outlasted several others in a bidding that spanned almost 10 minutes.

The jacket displays Aldrin’s name tag on the left breast above the Apollo 11 mission emblem, and the American flag on the left shoulder. It is made of a fire-resistant material known as Beta cloth that was incorporated in spacesuits in response to the fire that killed three astronauts aboard Apollo 1 in 1967, according to Sotheby’s.

Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first astronauts to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Department has significant gaps in measuring DEIA improvements, GAO finds

House shows love for some IT modernization funds, but not all of them

Air Force hackathons show some ways security can be too much of a good thing

Army adding prep course to bring in recruits not meeting its standards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up