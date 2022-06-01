RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US, Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Effects of EU Russia oil ban
Home » Lifestyle News » US Transportation Dept. lifts…

US Transportation Dept. lifts restrictions on Cuba flights

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 9:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday made it easier for Americans to travel to Cuba, lifting flight restrictions that were established during the Trump administration.

The restrictions had prevented U.S. airline flights and chartered flights from going to Cuban cities other than Havana. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter to the Transportation Department on Tuesday asking it to revoke the restrictions, and the agency followed through Wednesday.

Blinken said opening up flights to Cuba was “in support of the Cuban people and in the foreign policy interests of the United States.” He said that once the Transportation Department followed through on his request, “scheduled and charter air services between the United States and Cuban airports may resume effective immediately.”

The Biden administration announced last month that it would expand flights to Cuba, take steps to loosen restrictions on U.S. travelers to the island, and lift restrictions on money that immigrants can send to people on the island.

The administration said it would also move to reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program, which has a backlog of more than 20,000 applications, and increase consular services and visa processing.

“With these actions, we aim to support Cubans’ aspirations for freedom and for greater economic opportunities so that they can lead successful lives at home,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said last month.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | Lifestyle News | Travel News

SSA wants to add 4,000 employees to ease burdensome workloads

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

TSP performance trending up, but mostly still in the red

VA health data gaps after EHR rollout put hospital accreditation at risk, IG warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up