Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 11:07 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 6/27/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Paul McCartney; $6,338,815; $243.92.

2. Coldplay; $4,552,053; $78.82.

3. Kenny Chesney; $3,346,918; $105.67.

4. Bad Bunny; $3,298,334; $187.35.

5. Grupo Firme; $3,173,291; $87.60.

6. Eagles; $2,613,879; $225.05.

7. Ed Sheeran; $2,111,345; $89.14.

8. Justin Bieber; $2,099,514; $135.41.

9. Eric Church; $1,961,824; $113.69.

10. Billie Eilish; $1,838,472; $133.02.

11. Morgan Wallen; $1,661,349; $153.95.

12. John Mayer; $1,614,629; $130.29.

13. KISS; $1,518,670; $79.06.

14. Lady Gaga; $1,437,278; $280.01.

15. New Edition; $1,304,329; $114.53.

16. Journey; $1,179,496; $103.59.

17. Dua Lipa; $1,171,803; $82.62.

18. Hans Zimmer; $1,010,972; $101.52.

19. Ricardo Arjona; $865,556; $123.00.

20. Maxwell; $834,386; $106.20.

