Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of June 6, 2022:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay; $4,061,217; $77.19.

2. Kenny Chesney; $3,844,890; $116.25.

3. Bad Bunny; $3,357,311; $196.69.

4. Eagles; $2,641,330; $227.86.

5. Elton John; $2,437,272; $169.75.

6. Genesis; $2,131,832; $149.17.

7. Justin Bieber; $2,011,003; $142.53.

8. Morgan Wallen; $1,937,882; $158.57.

9. Billie Eilish; $1,798,648; $128.49.

10. Ed Sheeran; $1,772,452; $88.71.

11. John Mayer; $1,572,139; $132.26.

12. Eric Church; $1,513,191; $103.40.

13. Lady Gaga; $1,437,278; $280.01.

14. Dua Lipa; $1,345,199; $95.58.

15. New Edition; $1,309,027; $113.13.

16. Tool; $1,125,415; $98.83.

17. Journey; $1,092,911; $100.58.

18. Rauw Alejandro; $967,401; $73.26.

19. Imagine Dragons; $924,337; $91.65.

20. Tyler, The Creator; $911,720; $74.66.

