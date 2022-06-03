RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia | Fighting rages in eastern Ukrainian cities | Russia may be in Ukraine to stay
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 12:28 PM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of June 6, 2022:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay; $4,061,217; $77.19.

2. Kenny Chesney; $3,844,890; $116.25.

3. Bad Bunny; $3,357,311; $196.69.

4. Eagles; $2,641,330; $227.86.

5. Elton John; $2,437,272; $169.75.

6. Genesis; $2,131,832; $149.17.

7. Justin Bieber; $2,011,003; $142.53.

8. Morgan Wallen; $1,937,882; $158.57.

9. Billie Eilish; $1,798,648; $128.49.

10. Ed Sheeran; $1,772,452; $88.71.

11. John Mayer; $1,572,139; $132.26.

12. Eric Church; $1,513,191; $103.40.

13. Lady Gaga; $1,437,278; $280.01.

14. Dua Lipa; $1,345,199; $95.58.

15. New Edition; $1,309,027; $113.13.

16. Tool; $1,125,415; $98.83.

17. Journey; $1,092,911; $100.58.

18. Rauw Alejandro; $967,401; $73.26.

19. Imagine Dragons; $924,337; $91.65.

20. Tyler, The Creator; $911,720; $74.66.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

