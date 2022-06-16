RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv | Russian economy 'won't be as it was,' | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine
Home » Lifestyle News » Russian basketball teams suspended…

Russian basketball teams suspended from EuroLeague season

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 10:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Russian basketball clubs were suspended Thursday from the next season of the EuroLeague.

EuroLeague organizers cited “air travel restrictions and prohibitions or other limitations to issuing visas to Russian residents” during the country’s war with Ukraine.

The 18-team league had three Russian entrants last season — CSKA Moscow on a long-term license and one-year entries for UNICS Kazan and Zenit St. Petersburg. Their results were annulled after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The EuroLeague suspension aligns with many other sports bodies who have removed Russian teams and athletes from their competitions. Several appeal cases are pending at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The International Olympic Committee has said Russian teams and athletes are being protected from hostility, not punished for their nationality.

“Executive Board members also considered that protecting the integrity and regularity of the competition and the safety of all stakeholders is the ultimate priority,” the EuroLeague said, “and should not be put at risk.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Survey shows new TSP system difficult to navigate for some participants

VA looks to overhaul pay, 'antiquated' hiring processes in major veteran care bill

Space Systems Command using a 'buy first' attitude with procurement

IRS gets $1B funding increase in draft FY 2023 bill from House appropriators

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up