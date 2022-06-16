RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Leaders pledge arms in Kyiv visit | European leaders witness war's horror | French president says he sees signs of 'war crimes' | Russian economic impact
Home » Lifestyle News » It's official: Amtrak to…

It’s official: Amtrak to begin Burlington runs on July 29

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 7:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) —

___This stThe long-awaited return of passenger rail service to Vermont’s largest city for the first time in nearly 70 years is set for July 29, state transportation officials announced Thursday.

That’s the date Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express will begin offering service to New York City from downtown Burlington. The train will make stops in Vergennes and Middlebury before it reaches Rutland, the current northern terminus of the Ethan Allen Express, which travels to New York via Albany, with stops along the way.

The last regularly scheduled passenger rail service to Vermont’s largest city ended in 1953.

“Very soon, we will be able to climb aboard a train in downtown Burlington, and arrive in New York City in time for dinner,” Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said in a statement. “This long-desired service will give a boost to our economic recovery at a critical time, and give travelers a new, lower-carbon connection to New York and the rest of the Amtrak system.”

Vermont officials have worked for decades to restore service to Burlington, upgrading the rails, road crossings, stations and other rail infrastructure on the 75-mile run between Burlington and Rutland.

More recently, crews have been working to prepare the Burlington station on the Lake Champlain waterfront at the base of Main Street, including installing Amtrak signs.

The state says fares between Burlington and New York will start at $75. The train is scheduled to leave Burlington at 10:10 a.m. and New York’s Penn Station at 5:45 p.m. The northbound train is scheduled to leave New York at 2:21 p.m. and arrive in Burlington at 9:55 p.m.

The Ethan Allen Express has run between Rutland and New York City since the mid-1990s. Amtrak’s Vermonter runs from New York through Connecticut and Massachusetts, following the Connecticut River, before it crosses Vermont to reach St. Albans.

___ This story has been corrected to show the name of the other Amtrak service to Vermont is the Vermonter, not Vermont.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | National News | Travel News

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

After a long-term study, evidence-based decisions need trustworthy data

IRS gets $1B funding increase in draft FY 2023 bill from House appropriators

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up