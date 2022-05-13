RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company for staying in Russia | Rand Paul stalls quick OK of Ukraine package
Home » Lifestyle News » Several hurt after shots…

Several hurt after shots fired outside Arkansas graduation

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 7:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Several people were injured after a large fight broke out and shots were fired outside of an Arkansas convention center where a graduation ceremony had taken place, police said.

The shooting happened Thursday night outside of the Hot Springs Convention Center, which had hosted a graduation ceremony for Hot Springs World Class High School, The Sentinel-Record reported.

The fight and subsequent shooting happened in a parking lot adjacent to the convention center, said Hot Springs Police Officer First Class Omar Cervantes. He said “multiple people” were injured but did not have an exact number or the nature of their injuries.

The injured were taken to hospitals and their conditions weren’t immediately released. No arrests have been announced.

Hot Springs School District Superintendent Stephanie Nehus said in a statement that no current students or graduates were involved.

The shooting happened near downtown Hot Springs, a popular tourist destination that’s about 45 miles (75 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | National News | Travel News

EEOC, DOJ 'sounding alarm’ over AI hiring tools that screen out disabled applicants

USPS board is now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up