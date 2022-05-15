RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Home » Lifestyle News » Police: Las Vegas music…

Police: Las Vegas music festival resumes, no shots fired

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 2:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said.

Las Vegas police said in a post on Twitter that performances have continued at the Lovers & Friends Festival after a report of shots fired was unfounded.

“At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting,” the post said.

Police told KSNV-TV that one person was injured as large groups of people were rushing from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The person’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Festival organizers displayed a message on screens in the venue that said there was a security incident, authorities were investigating and to remain in place, officials said.

The two-day festival features several R&B and rap artists, including Usher, Ludacris and Ne-Yo. The festival began Saturday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | National News

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

USPS board's governors now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up