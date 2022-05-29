RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Home » Lifestyle News » Monaco GP delayed as…

Monaco GP delayed as heavy downpour soaks track before start

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 9:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONACO (AP) — The start of the Monaco Grand Prix has been delayed by heavy rain.

The field initially lined up and completed a delayed formation lap behind the safety car. But drivers climbed from their cars when he rain began to fall harder and it became clear Sunday’s start would be delayed.

The drivers sheltered in their garages as teams used makeshift tents to protect the cars.

Charles Leclerc was to lead the field at the start of his home race. He won the pole and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. is set to start alongside him on the grid.

After two days of steady sunshine, heavy rains arrived in Monaco around 20 minutes before the scheduled start. The FIA made the call to delay the start as the cars were not prepared with the tires needed to start under wet conditions.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | Sports

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

Survey: Worried about back-to-office plans? A lot of you are.

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up